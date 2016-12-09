Quincy skate park one step closer to completion

Lincoln Park is one step closer to getting a new attraction: a skate park.

The Quincy Park District and Adams County Skate Park NFP reaching a goal of $70,000 to build the park; it took four and a half years to raise the money.

Skate park officials say it will bring a new, active option for fun to Quincy.

"Skateboarding continues to grow in other cities and states and it's a great active, outside, safe sport for kids. It gets them out from in front of the T.V. and the video games and builds confidence and character and we're really proud to bring this to Quincy," said Adams County Skate Park NFP Vice President Marty Miller.

Officials hope to start construction of the park in May and have it complete in September.

Park admission will be free.