Tourism in Missouri hits all-time high

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says the state's tourism numbers hit an all time high during the 2016 fiscal year.

Hannibal saw record numbers this year too, according to Gail Bryant with the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She says America's Hometown saw a 15 percent increase from last year for overnight visitors and that tourism creates more jobs-- statewide and locally.

"It's the hospitality and all of the attractions. At the hotels, the retail clerks, even at the convenience stores people meet travelers and meet the visitors too," Bryant said. "So, Tourism does contribute to the economic impact here in Hannibal," said Bryant.

Bryant says lower gas prices have also contributed to the rise.

