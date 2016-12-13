Lovelace murder trial delayed to February

The second trial against former Adams County prosecutor Curt Lovelace was pushed back again, according to court records.

Records show an order filed Monday pushing back the trial from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27. The order also set deadlines for pre-trial motions and responses.

Lovelace's second trial is scheduled to be held in Sangamon County. His bond was also modified to allow travel to and from his home to attend hearings.

Lovelace is accused of killing his wife Cory in 2006. His first trial ended in a hung jury.