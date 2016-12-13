Christmas food basket program gives food to families in need

A Christmas tradition continued Tuesday in Quincy to help hundreds of families in need.

The Salvation Army handed out more than 1,200 food baskets on the first day of the program for the year.

Officials say it takes a lot of stress off people who fear they can't provide a happy holiday for their loved ones.

"We're excited about it, these boxes behind me are empty now but, we have a great group of volunteers here who are here to help us serve and to get them packed up and ready for the next two days of distribution. Wednesday in Hannibal and Thursday here in Quincy," said Salvation Army Major Andy Miller.

The Salvation Army still needs kettle bell ringer volunteers through Christmas Eve.