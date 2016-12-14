Quincy Federation members vote on possible strike

The Quincy Public School teachers and staff could soon go on strike.

Hundreds of Quincy Federation union members came out to the union office Wednesday to vote on the intent to strike. Officials say new teachers and staff will cast their votes on Thursday.

The union met with the district last Thursday for their final scheduled meeting and couldn't come to an agreement. The two sides began negotiating back in July and say they are hung up on a number of issues. District officials say they're waiting to see how the union's vote turns out.

"Since this has been brought up, then we'll do what we have to on our side as far as the planning process," Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said. "But like I said, we're not there yet because everything is fairly new."

"We were really hoping to have a contract quickly," Jen Drew, Teacher Subgroup Co-President of Quincy Federation, said. "We have a good relationship with the board and the superintendent and we were really hoping to be able to reach an agreement quickly, but we have just not been able to."

Ali feels no one wins in a strike and hopes something can be agreed upon soon, but with no meetings scheduled that could be an issue. Union officials say the final verdict of the vote will be announced at 3:30 on Friday.