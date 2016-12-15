Salvation Army prepares food baskets for Hannibal families

A gift for Northeast Missouri residents Wednesday to brighten their holidays; Salvation Army Christmas baskets were distributed in Hannibal.

From food to toys, the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots serves Marion, Lewis, Ralls, Monroe and Shelby counties and nearly 1,000 more children are being served this year.

Resident Bailey Powell received gifts and is thankful.

"It's really, really helpful. It takes a lot off your chest when you think you [don't] got enough for Christmas. You get more help. Or you get food. When you think you're not going get money or food for Christmas -- you get a feast, you get toys for the kids, you get all kinds of fun watching them open the presents," Powell said.

The Salvation Army still needs kettle bell ringer volunteers through Christmas Eve.