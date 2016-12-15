WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 18)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Dec. 26 - Jan. 1

Justin Bottorff (QND) -- Earning a spot on the all-tournament team at State Farm Holiday Classic, Bottorff scored 17 points in the title game to help the Raiders win back-to-back small school trophies in Bloomington. Earlier in the week he had 27 points against Rock Falls and Bloomington Central Catholic.

Logan Dorethy (West Hancock) -- As the team finished third at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, the Titan piled up a double-double in 2 of 4 games. He had 10 points, 10 rebounds in the final game versus Farmington. Earlier in the week he had performances of 8 points, 12 rebounds and 14 points, 10 rebounds.

Kaylee Kuhn (Unity) -- Big nights towards the end of the Lady Tiger Classic helped the Lady Mustangs reach the title game where they came up short against West Central when Kuhn led the team with 15 points. In the semifinal win she had 14 to beats Illini West.

Laney Lantz (C-SE) -- Claiming the program's first title at State Farm Holiday Classic, Lantz poured in a game-high 24 points against Rockford Lutheran including game-tying free throws in final seconds. She also scored 19 points to beat Rock Falls and 14 against Brimfield to be named to the all-tournament team.

Cory Miller (Unity) -- Named MVP of the MVIT, the senior was a scoring machine coming back from injury to help the Mustangs halt a three-game losing skid. He went for 26 points against West Prairie followed by 33 versus Bushnell-PC and 17 in the title game against Knox County.

Korbyn Personett (Pittsfield) -- The Saukees won the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament for the first time since 1995 and it was Personett who led the charge with 14 points in the title game. Named to the all-tournament team for the third straight year, Personett had nights of 16 points and 14 rebounds against Camp Point Central and 16 and 10 versus Farmington.

Danielle Starks (West Central) -- Picking up an MVP trophy along with a team first-place trophy at the Lady Tiger Classic, Starks scored 25 points on Wednesday in the semifinal game against Lewistown as the team remained undefeated on the season.