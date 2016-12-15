WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 19)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Jan. 2 - Jan. 8

Carissa Bevans (Clark County) -- The leading scorer for the team in a title-game win over Palmyra at the Highland Tournament, Bevans finished with 11 points. Earlier in the week she had 15 points to beat the host school in the semifinal.

Logan Dorethy (West Hancock) -- Three wins last week pushed the Titans overall record 14-2 as Dorethy led the team in scoring twice, including a 31-point performance against Keokuk. He led the team with 23 points on Thursday in a win over West Central.

Cole Kirchner (Clark County) -- The Indians won the Highland Tournament behind a different leading scorer each night but it was Kirchner in the title game, scoring seven of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help beat Knox County. He also went for 17 points against Canton and 15 versus Macon.

Alec Patterson (South Shelby) -- The Cardinals won the Marceline Tournament third-place game Friday behind Patterson's triple-double, going for 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. On Tuesday, he had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Milan.

Derek Richards (Louisiana) -- Named to the all-tournament team at Clopton, the Bulldogs came in second behind a strong week from Richards who finished with 15 points in the title-game loss to the host school. He also had nights of 23 (Wright City) and 25 points (Wellsville).

Asjia Troy (Monroe City) -- In a busy week at the Clopton Tournament, the Lady Panthers came up a little short in the title game as Troy also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark last week. In the semifinal versus Silex, Troy went for a game-high 23 points. She also scored 18 on Monday to beat Louisiana.