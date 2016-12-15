WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 20)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Jan. 9 - Jan. 15

Matthew Dade (QHS) -- Having to wait until the very end of the Quincy Wrestling Invitational on Saturday for his title bout at the 285-pound class, Dade took advantage by pinning Belleville Althoff's Gage Rainey in 2:40 for the win.

Olivia Edwards (QHS) -- The Blue Devils ended a long stretch of WB6-road woes on Thursday, as the freshman scored all nine of her points in the last 4:22 of regulation to beat Rock Island Alleman. She also had seven points in a win over Lewistown.

Zach Haley (QND) -- Now 28-1 on the year after winning the 138-pound class at the Quincy Wrestling Invitational, the Raider got the title win with a 13-0 major decision over a wrestler from Pekin.

Drake Hammel (West Hancock) -- The freshman scored 16 points on Tuesday to beat Illini West in the Hancock County Tournament and then added 19 on Friday in a win over Southeastern.

Laney Lantz (Central/Southeastern) -- With the senior leader on the bench Thursday, the sophomore went 7 of 8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to hold off Havana at the Lady Panther Classic finishing with 25 points. She led the team with 27 points earlier in the week against South Fulton.

Cory Miller (Unity) -- A huge week at the Hancock County Tournament helped the team go 3-0 as Miller capped the week on Friday by hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against Illini West. He finished with 32 points and also had nights of 30 and 18 respectively.

MacKenzie Northup (Central Lee) -- Two more wins has the team at 10-2 with Northup leading the way in both games last week, going for 19 points on Friday against Cardinal and 14 on Tuesday on the road at West Burlington.

Tyree Williams (QHS) -- The Blue Devil flew through the Quincy Wrestling Invitational with two of his three pins in the two-day tournament coming in less than a minute. His title-winning match at 220 pounds lasted a mere 59 seconds.