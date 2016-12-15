WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 22)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Jan. 23 - Jan. 29

Jeb Benson (Macomb) -- With the team finishing fifth at the QND wrestling tournament over the weekend, Benson was the lone Bomber to take home first place. He did so with an 8-0 decision in the 113-pound class over a wrestler from Lanphier.

Chandler Bevans (Clark County) -- Chalk up two more wins for the Indians. Chalk up two more big scoring nights from Bevans. The junior went for 24 points on Tuesday to get the win at Fort Madison and followed it up with 31 at home Friday against Mark Twain.

Carter Cramsey (QND) -- The Raiders extended their win streak to 12 in a row Saturday following a win at Sacred Heart-Griffin and it was Cramsey who led the charge, finishing with a game-high 28 points -- 15 coming in the third quarter.

Zach Haley (QND) -- With the Class 1A regional tourney starting next week, the junior wrestler got the hot streak going over the weekend with a 3-0 performance at the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament on Saturday to win the 138-pound championship. He's now 34-1 on the year.

Brett Hammel (West Hancock) -- Undefeated on the season, the Titan wrestler won the 126-pound championship at the QND Tournament after scoring a 13-1 major decision over Central's Chayse Houston.

Jordan Hildebrand (Unity) -- Believed to be peaking at the right time, Hildebrand led the Lady Mustangs to two more wins last week capped by a 15-point, 8-rebound night against Palmyra. On Monday she had 19 points against Liberty.

Lance Logsdon (Canton) -- Picking up two wins last week, Logsdon took control of both contests starting on Tuesday by dropping 33 points on the road at Mark Twain. He followed that with a 27-point performance Saturday to beat North Shelby.

Derek Richards (Louisiana) -- Clutch free throw shooting (7 of 7) in the fourth quarter from Richards helped the Bulldogs claim the Bowling Green Tournament. Richards finished with a team-high 18 points against Clopton. He started the week by scoring 31 points against Winfield and then added 19 in a win over Van-Far.

Kaelee Ogle (Mark Twain) -- It was a double-double week for the senior, who helped guide the team to a 2-1 record. She started it off by going for 18 points and 15 rebounds to beat Canton and the following day had 16 points and 15 rebounds against Wellsville.