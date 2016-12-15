WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 21)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Jan. 16 - Jan. 22

Carissa Bevans (Clark County) -- The team received all-around scoring throughout to win the Tony Lenzini Tournament, but it was Bevans who led the team in scoring, averaging just under 13 points per game.

Chandler Bevans (Clark County) -- Scoring at-will the last two games of the Tony Lenzini Tournament, Bevans led the Indians in scoring each night with 24, 32, and 16 points as the team finished second.

Abi Feeney (Scotland County) -- The senior picked up her scoring when the team need it the most to capture the North Shelby Tournament. In the championship she went for a game-high 18 points to beat Schuyler County. Earlier in the tourney she went for 22 points to help beat South Shelby.

Brianna Hildebrand (Central/Southeastern) -- Minus their senior leader, the Lady Panthers fought back to win their own tourney as Hildebrand led the team with 18 points Friday to beat Monmouth-Roseville and added 11 on Friday in the championship.

Jacob Mayfield (QND) -- Named Jerseyville Mid-Winter Classic MVP, the senior dropped 16 points on Saturday as the Raiders claimed the team title for the first time in three years. He also went for 15 points against Highland and a week-high 21 to beat Collinsville.

Cory Miller (Unity) -- It was a heck of a week for the Mustang, who started it off being named MVP of the Hancock County Tournament following a 40-point night against West Hancock. He added 20 points the next night against the same team and also went for 16 on Friday to beat Central and 27 on Saturday at Fort Madison.

MacKenzie Northup (Central Lee) -- Another strong week for Northup led to two more wins for the Lady Hawks. She started the week off by going for 33 points at Mediapolis and finished it with 18 on Friday at Danville.

Alec Patterson (South Shelby) -- A wild week for the Cardinals finished with them capturing the North Shelby Tournament as Patterson scored 15 points to help beat Marceline. The Cardinal went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in overtime on Wednesday to beat Scotland County (20 points) and also hit the game-winning free throws in a triple-overtime win to start the week against North Shelby (17).

CE Talton (Monroe City) -- In double figures every night of the Tony Lenzini Tournament, the youngster helped the Panthers claim the title by scoring 14 points in the title game against Clark County. Earlier in the week he scored 10 points versus Mark Twain and 14 against Canton.