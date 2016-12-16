QPS union workers vote to strike

Quincy Public School union employees have voted to go on strike after contract negotiations stalled.

The Quincy Federation union represents school district employees such as teachers and custodians. Union and Quincy Public School District officials began discussing a contract in July. The sides worked to create an wall-to-wall contract, taking five unions into one.

However, sides found difficulties in negotiating the small differences between contracts. Jen Drew, Teacher Subgroup Co-President of the Quincy Federation, said the sides couldn't agree on salary and benefits as well as several language items.

In an email to union members, officials say the vote was "overwhelmingly" in favor of striking. A strike date has not been set yet. It also states the negotiation team will continue to work with the board "in good faith."

The email goes on to state the priority is to limit disruption to the students' educational experience as much as possible. Union officials say they will be at school next week and the first few weeks in January.

Officials said in the email they will notify members and the public of a possible strike date as soon as possible.

QPS Board President Sayeed Ali released the following statement Friday afternoon:

The Quincy Public Schools Board is disappointed in the vote to strike by the QFT. We understand that this does not mean a strike is imminent, but it is part of the process. We truly hope that both sides will continue to work hard for a solution and agreement.

