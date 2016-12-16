MoDOT asks drivers statewide to avoid travel

The Missouri Department of Transportation extended their statewide winter weather advisory Friday asking drivers to avoid travel.

The advisory for reduced travel was issued just after 5 p.m. Officials said freezing drizzle caused slick roadways across the state.

MoDOT asked that drivers avoid travel through Sunday if possible.

“With rapidly plummeting temperatures on Saturday across Missouri, we expect flash freezing situations on Missouri highways starting mid-morning Saturday and into the evening,” MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth said in a release. “Pavements will change from wet to ice in an instant, and our road treatment chemicals are not as affective in the extreme cold. We advise everyone to consider avoiding travel.”

