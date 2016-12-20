Adams County Folks Care Program donates to Great River Honor Fli - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County Folks Care Program donates to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
Adams County Folks Care Program presented a check for Honor Flight Monday Adams County Folks Care Program presented a check for Honor Flight Monday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More veterans will see their war memorials in Washington D.C. thanks to a local program's donation.

The Adams County Folks Care Program donated nearly $1,700 to the Great River Honor Flight. 

The proceeds come from an auction held back in February where a total of $35,000 was raised. 

Several other programs also received donations.

Meanwhile, the Great River Honor Flight resumes with mission 41 in April.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.