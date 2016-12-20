Quincy firefighters deliver Meals on Wheels

Firefighters got in on the holiday spirit Tuesday to bring smiles to senior citizens.

Quincy Firefighters bought meals on wheels and delivered them to families. Although firefighters paid for this mostly out of pocket, they also had money from a bingo fundraising event.

They delivered around 300 meals on roughly 20 different routes. Someone who received a meal is especially grateful for this because it's the only full meal he gets.

"Its very important," Rickie Myers said. "I only get $67 a month in food stamps, so this just gives us one full meal a day."

The Quincy Senior Networking Group also donated Christmas goodie bags for each person.