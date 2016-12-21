Oncology nurses donate to Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Oncology nurses donate to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The Great River Honor Flight now has more money to send veterans to their war memorials.

Tri-State oncology nurses donated $1,000 to the effort.

Every year, the organization has a vendor fair which helps helps educate nurses about various cancer topics. They felt raising money to help the honor flight was one of a couple ways they could benefit the community.

Meanwhile, the group also presented a $1000 check to Horizons food pantry in Quincy to help those in need this holiday season.

