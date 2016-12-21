Christmas services still on after church destroyed by fire

Christmas services will still happen this weekend for the Antioch Baptist Church congregation despite their church being destroyed by fire.

The pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Jack Emmite, said that neighboring churches have offered their support.

"We try to stick together with one another, and I know there's plenty of support and encouragement that would go around anytime of the year." Emmite said. "So we're grateful for that, and we're gonna praise our lord anyway."

Christmas services will go on after multiple venues, including a local funeral home stepped in and offered their space.

Brent Massie, the owner of Smith Funeral Home in Hannibal offered up his chapel to the congregation.

"With five days before Christmas I felt like this congregation needs a place to be able to have worship service on Sunday morning." Massie noted.

Fire investigators were back on scene Wednesday but since the church burned to the ground, officials said they may never know the cause.

Crews responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon off Old 79, south of Hannibal. The church originally had smoke billowing from it, but the structure quickly became engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the fire.