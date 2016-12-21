What to know about recycling during the holidays

Americans throw away 25% more trash during the holiday period than any other time of year, according to the EPA. It's important to know what goes in the trash and what can be recycled.

The EPA reports Americans will throw out 4 million pounds of wrapping paper this holiday season.

John Schafer with Quincy Central Services says wrapping paper will not be accepted in recycling bins and should be thrown out in the normal garbage. He says a lot of people are confused by this every year, but it's simply to hard to recycle.

"Wrapping paper's a little different," Schafer said. "It's got that slick texture to it. It's got that coating on it, so Quincy Recycle will not accept that at all. That has to be thrown in the trash."

Firefighters also warn not to burn wrapping paper in a fireplace because it can cause a flue fire.

Not only that, but Schafer says boxes should be broken down, not only to save space and make it easier for collectors, but to avoid luring in thieves.

"Just for kind of a safety thing, that you don't put it out too early because we don't want to, you know, if you have a lot the new boxes of the TV's and that sort of thing," Schafer said. "It's something criminals could look at and see that you got new items. So we don't ask you to put them out too early."

Schafer recommends taking stickers off the box and making sure they are as small as they can be.

Central Services will have normal pick-up Friday, but no services on Monday. Those who are scheduled on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27, along with normal Tuesday pick-up.

