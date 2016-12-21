Ralls County church fire investigation continues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ralls County church fire investigation continues

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The Antioch Baptist Church was destroyed by fire on Tuesday. The Antioch Baptist Church was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The investigation into the Antioch Baptist Church fire continued into Wednesday afternoon.

Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson said in a phone interview they are waiting for heavy equipment to be brought in so they can continue the investigation.

The equipment would be used to knock down walls.

Both the Missouri State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were brought into the investigation. The ATF typically gets involved in church fire investigations to determine if it was a hate crime.

Dobson said Wednesday the fire not suspicious at that point.

