Water service restored in Knox County

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Crews work to repair water main break. (Courtesy of Echo Menges, Edina Sentinel) Crews work to repair water main break. (Courtesy of Echo Menges, Edina Sentinel)
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Water service was restored to Knox County residents Wednesday night after a water main break left them without service for hours, according to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel.

The Knox County Water District said a water main ruptured south of Edina. It completely drained the water towers in Hurdland and Baring, leaving residents without water for hours.

Now that service has been restored, a 48-hour boil order is in place and officials are asking residents to conserve water so water towers can re-fill and water pressure resumes.

