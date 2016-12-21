Water service restored in Knox County

Water service was restored to Knox County residents Wednesday night after a water main break left them without service for hours, according to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel.



The Knox County Water District said a water main ruptured south of Edina. It completely drained the water towers in Hurdland and Baring, leaving residents without water for hours.

Now that service has been restored, a 48-hour boil order is in place and officials are asking residents to conserve water so water towers can re-fill and water pressure resumes.