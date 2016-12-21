Culver- Stockton College gets $500,000 to help students

Culver-Stockton College announced a new endowment it received that will go towards scholarships. Officials say this will help more students afford college.

At C-SC, officials say 98% of students receive financial aid assistance.

"Pretty much everyone I know is up here is on some kind of scholarship," said Culver-Stockton student Kailee Gaither.

The college received $500,000 from 1971 graduate Robert Stone and his wife. The goal is to financially assist more students.

"The cost of tuition, whether it's a public school or private school, it continues to rise" said Bill Sheehan, Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Culver-Stockton officials say the endowed scholarship fund will help first-generation college students.

"It will really help students that have no other way to get to college other than the financial support of private scholarships,” Sheehan said.

The endowment funds will be used to help four students every year.

"We want to make sure that every student who is capable of doing the work and wants to come to Culver has that opportunity,” he said.

Tuition at Culver-Stockton College is around $35,000 a year and many students need assistance to afford it.

"Lost of students come from the non traditional family of single parents or or maybe no parent at home. Trying to work, and the minimum wage is not going to allow them enough to pay for their education," Sheehan said.

Culver-Stockton officials say they're always looking for opportunities to find new ways to help students with tuition.

"I don't know if I would had come to Culver if I had not received the tuition coverage that I got,” said Gaither

Along with the assistance the college offers, officials say they also encourage students to look for scholarships independently.