Culver- Stockton College breaks ground on new residence hall

Culver- Stockton College breaks ground on new residence hall

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Culver-Stockton College just received money that will help them help their students.

The college has broken ground on their new residence hall after a donation by a friend of the college.

The hall will have 48 suite style rooms and four class rooms. If needed, the hall can be expanded to hold up to 64 suites. Officials say this will help them keep up with the increase of enrollment that has happened over the past five years.

"This year we almost didn't have enough room for students who wanted to attend the college so, therefore, building a new residence home was essential," President of Culver-Stockton College Kelly Thompson said.

The residence hall is set to open in august 2017.

