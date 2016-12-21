Quincy High's Sparrow signs with Columbia College volleyball

Quincy High's Allison Sparrow signed to continue her volleyball career by signing with Columbia College, Wednesday.



As a senior, Sparrow helped anchor the Blue Devils front line and deliver Quincy another Western Big 6 title.



However, her signing day is one day Sparrow thought would never come because it wasn't until recently that she even gave college volleyball a thought.



"I was never one of those younger players that wanted to get older and play college ball," she said.



"I was never one like that but high school just made me fall in love with the game and I was just ready to take the next step and have a challenge."



From the second she stepped on campus in Columbia, Sparrow says she felt right at home.



"I loved the coach. When I went over (to Columbia College) it was an instant fit for me," Sparrow says.



"I fell in love with the campus and I just knew it was the right pick for me."





