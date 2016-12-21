Union members show presence at Quincy School Board

The Quincy School Board met for the first time Wednesday since employees with the Quincy Federation voted their intent to strike all after stalled contract talks. While it wasn't openly discussed during the meeting, Union members still got their message out to those who attended.

They handed out fliers to every person entering the meeting. The flier had quotes from the current and interim superintendent saying teachers need to be paid a living wage.

The example given is a Headstart teacher with a bachelor's degree makes just over $22,000 a year, according to the union. Food Service, Bus Drivers and Paraprofessionals make even less. However, after stalled contract talks, the two sides have no future meetings set. Union officials say their message comes from interim superintendent Dr. Cal Lee at a board meeting last year, while district officials say they don't want to see a strike happen.

"I think the last thing anybody wants is for the school to be shut down, that's community members, employees, the board members," School Board President Sayeed Ali said. "It doesn't matter. I don't think anybody necessarily wins in that situation."

"You can tell a lot of a district by where they spend their money," Jen Drew, Teacher Subgroup Co-President of the Quincy Federation, said. "It needs to be spent on the education of the children and that comes directly down to the teachers and paraeducators that are hands on with the students everyday."

Officials say they hope a deal can be reached soon and are looking to set up meetings in the early part of January.