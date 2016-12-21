Salvation Army behind on donations for Christmas campaign

A local organization hopes the will to give ramps up soon so they can reach their fundraising goal.

As of Monday, The Quincy Salvation Army Christmas Campaign had raised just over $304,000. That's just under $96,000 away from the goal of $400,000.

Donations are slightly down compared to this same time last year.

"Kettles especially, and the fact that weather has hurt us," Matt Schmidt with Quincy Salvation Army said. "First we started the kettle campaign with really nice weather and people don't tend to give as much, you don't have that sympathy for the bell ringers when its sixty degrees out. But then we took the dramatic change and we had the ice and sub zero temperatures."

Hannibal's total so far is just over $75,000 with almost $25,000 to raise towards their $100,000 goal.

The Christmas campaign wraps up on December 31st.