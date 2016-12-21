Quincy School Board approves site for final new elementary school

Quincy School Board approved the location for the final new elementary school Wednesday night.

The board approved buying 15 to 18 acres at 4100 Harrison St. Officials originally hoped to build the new school in the southwest corner of the district, but officials say there weren't any sites with the 15 acres needed.

Some expressed concerns with the new site being close to the new Monroe School. Board members don't see it as a problem.

"You have Ellington relatively close to Madison and close to the Baldwin school," Board member Richard McNay said. "I don't think it's going to pose a problem. You know the boundaries are going to be made up and there's going to be 600 kids in each school."

School officials say the boundary task force meets January 4 to draw new boundaries with this final school location. There will also be another public meeting with the new boundary lines on January 29.