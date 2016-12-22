Families pick up Toys for Tots gifts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some local families in need received gifts to brighten up Christmas morning. On Wednesday, Toys for Tots handed out gifts to more than 300 families that signed up in advance to be a part of the program.

Gifts ranged from bikes to puzzles to board games for every age range. At some points during the day families were waiting hours to get their gifts. 

"It is really awesome, I think it's a really good program, like I said this year is really tough and if it wasn't for Toys for Tots my kids probably wouldn't have a Christmas this year," Toys for Tots recipient Valerie Gilligan said.

Toys for Tots will be handing gifts out again Thursday morning and will stay until the last family collects their gifts.

