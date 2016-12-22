Local radio host retires after 40 years - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local radio host retires after 40 years

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local radio host decided to hang it up After 40 years behind the mic.

Dennis Oliver started his career in Pittsfield, Illinois, and as he put it, farmed by day and played records by night. Oliver has been at Y101 in Quincy for 24 years.

Friday was his last show, and for Oliver, there's one word that would sum it all up - fun.

"That's why I got into this business," Oliver said. I wanted to have some fun, you know," "Even when I was playing DJ's and stuff like that, but the deal is to have some fun. So let's do it, and we did it for all these years." 

Listeners were encouraged to call in to say a final farewell during the Y101 morning show on Friday. Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore stopped by the studio to declare Dec. 16 "Dennis Oliver Day" in Quincy.

