Woman accused of robbing Quincy gas stations in court

The woman suspected of robbing two Quincy gas stations in October made her first court appearance Thursday morning.

Crystal Mitchell was arrested earlier this month in Kansas City and was extradited back to Quincy.

During her appearance Thursday, Mitchell was read her charges and possible penalties. She's scheduled back in court on Jan. 6.

Police said Mitchell robbed the Casey's General Store on North 24th Street and County Market Express at 36th and State streets in October. Officers said a gun was used in both robberies.

Mitchell's bond was set at $1 million with 10 percent to apply.