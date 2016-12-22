TCBY/Mrs. Fields location coming to Hannibal

A TCBY/Mrs. Fields location is coming to the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal next year.

The new business, which will be in suite 210, is expected to open in March, according to a corporate spokesperson. No other information on the new store was available.

Mckenzie Disselhorst from the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce said this is just the latest in a string of growth in the city.

"A lot of new things opening," Disselhorst said. "A lot new retail - some new restaurants hopefully coming as well. Anytime you can add some variety to the mix, both for people who live here, residents, and tourist will like it. It really benefits all of the businesses.”

The space previously housed International Eyecare until it was moved to a new facility on Progress Road.