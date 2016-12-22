Record amount of travelers expected for holidays

With Christmas weekend approaching, many of you may be packing the car today to hit the road.

Triple A expects a record 103 million Americans to travel for the holidays this year.

Troopers want to make sure you are prepared. Sgt, Mike Kindhart with the Illinois State Police said during the Holidays alcohol is always a big concern, and drivers should plan ahead.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving and we want people to understand that there is always an alternative," Kindhart said. "Calling a cab, calling a friend, calling a family member, someone to again get you to your destination safely."

Sgt. Brent Bernhardt, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said five people were killed over the Christmas holiday on Missouri roads last year. He says with more cars on the road, crashes are more likely.

"This time of year has got to be the worst time for anybody to be involved in a car crash," Bernhardt said. "Give the best gift you can and certainly get to your family safely. Always remember that one of the most important things that we need to do as motorists and passengers is to buckle up."

Bernhardt said 63 percent of those who were killed in a crash last year were not wearing a seat belt.

Triple A expects to rescue more than 980,000 motorists over the eleven-day holiday travel period. The primary reasons being dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

