Boil order issued in Hannibal

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Several Hannibal residents were placed under a precautionary boil order Thursday, according to the Hannibal Board of Public Works.

HBPW said the order impacts about 80 homes. Those impacted live in the areas from Leonard Avenue to Hamilton Street and Frank Street to Ruby Avenue.

The boil order was scheduled to be in effect from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. 

