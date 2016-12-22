Northeast Missouri man dies after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Northeast Missouri man dies after crash

Posted:
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A La Belle, Missouri, man died after a crash Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The crash report said Michael Varner, 60, tried to drive his car across Highway 156 in Newark at 8:20 a.m. Police said he failed to yield and was struck by a semi driven by Joshlin Yoder, 37, of Leonard, Missouri.

Authorities said Varner was thrown from the car.

Varner was taken to Blessing Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

