Northeast Missouri man dies after crash

A La Belle, Missouri, man died after a crash Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash report said Michael Varner, 60, tried to drive his car across Highway 156 in Newark at 8:20 a.m. Police said he failed to yield and was struck by a semi driven by Joshlin Yoder, 37, of Leonard, Missouri.

Authorities said Varner was thrown from the car.

Varner was taken to Blessing Hospital where he was pronounced dead.