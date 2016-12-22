Northeast Missouri man dies after crash

The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney has filed drug trafficking charges against Samuel Workman, 35, after prosecutors say methamphetamine and cash were seized in a sting.
The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney has filed drug trafficking charges against Samuel Workman, 35, after prosecutors say methamphetamine and cash were seized in a sting.
A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.More >>
Two people pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case that police said involved the most money ever seized in an Adams County drug bust, court records said.More >>
Two people pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case that police said involved the most money ever seized in an Adams County drug bust, court records said.More >>
Two men were arrested in Hannibal Tuesday evening by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES), according to a news release by the police department.More >>
Two men were arrested in Hannibal Tuesday evening by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES), according to a news release by the police department.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker released more details Wednesday on a standoff that led to an arrest a day earlier.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker released more details Wednesday on a standoff that led to an arrest a day earlier.More >>
A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.More >>
A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.More >>
One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.More >>
One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge for interfering with a police investigation, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge for interfering with a police investigation, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday for assault after slapping and kicking a woman last week, according to court documents.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday for assault after slapping and kicking a woman last week, according to court documents.More >>