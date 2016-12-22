City crews seal up former St. Elizabeth's hospital

It's been a magnet for vandals and fires. Now, the city of Hannibal is taking noticeable action at the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital building.

After getting nowhere with the building's owner city officials say they're taking matters into their own hands. City work crews have been at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital sealing up the windows on the entire first floor.

Court records show Judge Rachel Ringer Shepherd granted the city permission to secure the first floor. The court ordered owner Stephen Owsley to pay the city for labor and materials. Neighbors says it's about time something is done. They are fed up.

"It's the owners responsibility and he knows that this has been an ongoing issue and that these things need to be done,” Hannibal resident Anna Banton said. “The fact the city has to step in and do it for him just to make sure that anyone who enters the building or is around the building is safe is absolutely ridiculous."

Court records show Owsley claimed he did not secure the building as ordered because he is trying to sell the property.