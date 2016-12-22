Sodalis Nature Preserve Expands

People in Hannibal will be soon able to spend more time with wildlife at Sodalis Nature Preserve.

Park officials say the preserve will be expanding from 185 acres to 187 acres in the spring. Paid for by The Conservation Fund, the $19,000 expansion will add an additional half a mile to the already two mile trail.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation says the expansion is not only good for nature conservation, but for eco-tourism as well.

"Sodalis nature preserve has been so beyond our wildest expectations for popularity. People are using it everyday, they are here walking on the trails so we are so glad we will be able to make the trail a little longer,” Richards said.

She says depending on the weather, construction should start in the spring and wrap up after a couple of months.