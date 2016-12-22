Hannibal Parks and Recreation announce house decorating winners - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Parks and Recreation announce house decorating winners

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Creative Use of Lights Creative Use of Lights
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Parks and Recreation announced the winners of the 2016 holiday house decorating contest Thursday.

The winners were:

  • Clark Griswold: C.J. Mayerhofer, 3631 Branham St.
  • Anything Goes: Mark Clark, 914 Reservoir St.
  • Mayor’s Choice: Mike and Debbie Powell, 49388 Laura Drive
  • Best Use of Scene or Theme: Paula Steele, 203 Rosewood Drive
  • Most Holiday Spirit: Karen Miller, 307 Rosewood Drive
  • Creative Use of Lights: Steve Boggiano, 2000 Kingshighway

Park officials said the photos were submitted for judging by city and arts officials.

