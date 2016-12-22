West Central Mass Transit resumes service

The Quincy Kiwanis Club awarded more than $17,000 to 32 local children's organizations Monday.More >>
The Quincy Kiwanis Club awarded more than $17,000 to 32 local children's organizations Monday.More >>
While Illinois lawmakers go through special sessions trying to pass a state budget by July 1st, local schools are preparing for their 3rd year without a state budget.More >>
While Illinois lawmakers go through special sessions trying to pass a state budget by July 1st, local schools are preparing for their 3rd year without a state budget.More >>
There's a nationwide spike in dog flu, and just like human cases, dog flu is highly contagious. Quincy veterinarian Dr. Bob Reich said cases of the dog flu have been found near Chicago and St. Louis.More >>
There's a nationwide spike in dog flu, and just like human cases, dog flu is highly contagious. Quincy veterinarian Dr. Bob Reich said cases of the dog flu have been found near Chicago and St. Louis.More >>
A bicyclist had minor injuries after being hit by a car in Quincy Monday morning.More >>
A bicyclist had minor injuries after being hit by a car in Quincy Monday morning.More >>
The Illinois State Board of Education is proposing a new timeline for a federal law that aims to help students pass state exams as well as be proficient in math and reading.More >>
The Illinois State Board of Education is proposing a new timeline for a federal law that aims to help students pass state exams as well as be proficient in math and reading.More >>
The Supreme Court has ruled that churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs.More >>
The Supreme Court has ruled that churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs.More >>
A slide has been removed from a West Allis, Wisconsin playground after it exploded and injured a child recently.More >>
A slide has been removed from a West Allis, Wisconsin playground after it exploded and injured a child recently.More >>
Several Quincy residents experienced an interruption in water service Monday, according to the city.More >>
Several Quincy residents experienced an interruption in water service Monday, according to the city.More >>