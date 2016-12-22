West Central Mass Transit resumes service

David Adams said he relies on the service to get around Pittsfield.

"There's people like me that's disabled, who can't drive anymore." Adams said. "They need something to go somewhere, like to the bank, and to the doctor."

For two months, Adams was forced to find neighbors to take him around while the bus service wasn't running.

He's glad the buses are back and so are the people who run them, like Tom Scranton, the Pike County Manager.

"Right now we're looking fairly well. We are kind of on a limited budget." Scranton said. "Just trying to stretch this first quarter payment that we got, as far as we can stretch it."

The bus service received a state reimbursement of $221,000. Transit officials said that they're operating at about 90 percent of their typical level.

"Through their medical visits, dialysis. Some of that is pretty serious stuff, that you can't get if you don't have transportation to." Scranton noted.

Riders like David said they appreciate being able to use the service again.

"I'm just glad that they're back in service." Adams said. "I missed them while they were gone."