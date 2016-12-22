Census reveals many leaving Illinois

Census numbers revealed that between July of 2015 and July of 2016, over 114,000 people left the state of Illinois.

That's like losing nearly the entire population of Peoria.

Amy Looten with the Quincy Chamber said that the state's budget issues and unfriendly business environment are mainly to blame.

She noted that companies are cautious when it comes to investing in Illinois. That prompts people to leave the state to find work.

"Well I think it's really difficult for some companies to overcome the financial instability of our state." Looten noted. "They never know when a new tax or, a new regulation or something is going to be imposed upon them. And so that just makes them always in a state to go elsewhere."

Looten added that the city of Quincy has used tax increment financing districts, or TIFs. TIFs use a portion of a sales taxes to reinvest in the area where a business is located.

She said that while it's hard to overcome statewide problems, programs like this help locally.