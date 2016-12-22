Keokuk's Michaela Davis runs the point while making her own

In Keokuk's Wright Field House you'll hear a voice that commands the attention of both the fans and the players. It is the voice of the Chiefs' junior point guard Michaela Davis shouting out plays and instructions.



"I knew I really had to step up this year but it takes a lot of communication making sure my team stays in the game and stays focused mentally," said Davis.



As a junior, Davis leads Keokuk in scoring with nearly 18 points per game as she enters her third season as a starter. With a loaded pool of guards around her, also, Davis takes pride in quarterbacking each Keokuk attack.



"If I tell them to do something, they can trust me. It's not me being rude or me trying to get down on them," she said.



"It is just me trying to help them help us become successful."



It wasn't always this way for the junior, however. In the off-season Davis began to find her voice as a leader and scorer on the floor for the first time.



"She comes to the bench and she is yelling to them and talking to them and I got to see her rise as a player," said head coach Michael Davis.



"This year, she has just sort of taken that role on."



Though a junior, Davis says she is fitting well into the role of a leader on the floor because others around her enable that to happen.



"I feel like if she wasn't the one saying things, I don't know who would be," said senior forward Makenzie Pezley.



"I just feel like an important part of this team and the girls make me feel like that," said Davis.



Helping Davis adapt her game was the man who is always yelling from the bench; her father and coach Michael Davis.



"We don't always get along," laughed Michaela. "I know that if I listen to him we will be successful."



"I'm just a proud dad that happens to be her basketball coach but I love where she is, right now. She hasn't flinched, yet," said Michael.



And until she does flinch, Davis will continue to run the point while she makes her own on the floor.



















