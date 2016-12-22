Amber Alert for missing baby canceled

Authorities in the St. Louis area were searching for a five month-old Normandy, Missouri girl, which prompted an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon. However, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms it was canceled around 6 p.m. after the child was found safe. MSHP didn't provide details beyond that.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the baby, Eden Brooke Hawthorne, was last seen in the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van at a Church's Chicken in Normandy on Monday night.

Police say the mother rode to the restaurant with the baby and four other people. The mother and a man went inside the restaurant, but the minivan then left with the baby.

The connection between the mother and the others in the van wasn't clear. A police alert issued Thursday described their identities as "unknown" and it's unclear why the alert wasn't issued until Thursday or when the baby was reported missing.



NBC affiliate KSDK reports that Normandy Police said the baby was dropped off at a home in St. Louis County earlier in the week, but they did not know she was safe until after the Amber Alert was issued.

The child was taken to a hospital and has since been placed in protective custody. The mother is in custody and police said child endangerment charges could be filed against her.