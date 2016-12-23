Stores getting boost from last minute shopping

It's just three days until Christmas. While some have their shopping done, others are rushing to get it finished and that has some stores trying to cash in.

Time is ticking for customers to get presents under the tree. Some still had a few gifts to get Thursday.

"I'm getting my nine-month-old his last minute Christmas gifts and also some family members," Taylor Hiland said.

Others had a lot. Many said they didn't get their shopping done as early as they'd like.

"Usually I'm done about the week after Thanksgiving," Brenda Varner said. "This year we're running a little longer for some reason."

According to national statistics, Americans are expected to spend $752 on holiday shopping, close to the seven year average. Some shoppers say that all depends on the gifts being asked for.

"Kids asking for things that are outlandish or not enough ideas," Lori Workman said.

Last weekend's frigid temperatures and ice forced some shoppers to stay away.

"It impacted it," Pamela Jones said. "It was pretty cold out "

"We'd rather go today than last week," Darren Jones added.

"I didn't even leave the house last week," Varner said.

Some stores like Kohl's are open 24 hours until Christmas Eve and shoppers think it's a good thing.

"A lot of places might close at 8 p.m. or whatever," Workman explained. "It takes me forever when I'm shopping. I like to browse."

Despite the last minute rush, all say Christmas should go without any problems. For those shopping online, Thursday was the deadline for guaranteed delivery by Christmas for many retailers. Your only option left is one-day shipping, if it's available.