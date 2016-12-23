Candlelight tours through John Wood Mansion

A unique holiday tradition offers a look back into Quincy's history.

The public has been taking free candlelight guided tours at the home of Quincy's founder, the John Wood Mansion.

It was packed at maximum capacity Thursday night, with guests learning about the Wood family history and music from the mid 1800's.

"My aunt decided you want to go see the mansion and I thought it would be cool because I always drive past it and I always thought it would be cool to go look inside," Karley Spratt who's visiting From Philadelphia, Missouri said.

If you haven't taken a candlelight tour, Friday night is the final night, starting every 20 minutes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.