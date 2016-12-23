New Queen crowned at Beaux Arts Ball Queen

The Gem City has crowned a new Beaux Arts Ball Queen.

It's a tradition every year at the Oakley Lindsay Center. This year marked 86 years for the event.

12 high school seniors competed for the crown by selling tickets for the fundraiser and the winner is the one who sells the most tickets.

Reigning Queen Audrey Roman crowned the new winner, Erica Ernst, as 2016's Beaux Arts Ball Queen.

Money goes towards programs at the art center like classes and activities for kids.

"Well without the fundraiser we couldn't do it," Beaux Arts Ball Chair Shelley Arns said. "We have a two, two and a half rate galleries there that are always filled with art and without the fundraiser we wouldn't be able to have such an art-filled community."

Meanwhile, the Woman of Achievement award went to Anna Mugerditchian for her work volunteering the most at the Art Center over the last three years.