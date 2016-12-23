Missing Quincy man found in Iowa

The Adams County Sheriff's Department says that a Quincy man who went missing Thursday afternoon has been found.

Sargent Goodwin of the Adams County Sheriffs Department says that Arthur Pieper, 86, who suffers from dementia, was found nearly 100 miles away in a Mount Pleasant, Iowa Hy-Vee looking for his daughter, who works in a Hy-Vee at Quincy.

A family member reported Pieper found to the Adams County Sheriff's Office around 11:24 Thursday night.

According to authorities, Pieper went missing around 4:30 pm Thursday, after leaving a hair appointment near the area of 27th and Monroe in Quincy.

He was reportedly found unharmed.