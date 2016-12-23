Tri-State travelers hit the road for the holidays

Christmas travelers in the Tri-States hit the road Friday.

Light snow was reported Friday morning in Edina and Kahoka, Missouri. The area mostly noticed rain, some freezing, throughout the rest of the day.

Triple A expects a record 103 million Americans to travel for the holidays this year.

Troopers want to make sure you are prepared. Kindhart said during the Holidays alcohol is always a big concern, and drivers should plan ahead.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving and we want people to understand that there is always an alternative," Kindhart said. "Calling a cab, calling a friend, calling a family member, someone to again get you to your destination safely."

Sgt. Brent Bernhardt, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said five people were killed over the Christmas holiday on Missouri roads last year. He says with more cars on the road, crashes are more likely.

"This time of year has got to be the worst time for anybody to be involved in a car crash," Bernhardt said. "Give the best gift you can and certainly get to your family safely. Always remember that one of the most important things that we need to do as motorists and passengers is to buckle up."

Bernhardt said 63 percent of those who were killed in a crash last year were not wearing a seat belt.

Triple A expects to rescue more than 980,000 motorists over the eleven-day holiday travel period. The primary reasons being dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

Battling the wind and the rain, drivers headed out early ahead of the holiday rush.

"One of the things we like to do is to try to start a little bit early to give ourselves plenty of time so we're not rushed," traveler Kate Brammer said.

A million and a half more drivers plan to hit the roads compared to last holiday season, according to Triple-A. Despite the above average temperatures in the Tri-States, Sgt. Mike Kindhart with the Illinois State Police urges drivers to prepare and plan for the unexpected.

"No one leaves the house expecting to be stranded on the roadway when you leave, or to be stuck in a ditch, but those unforeseen are the ones that we have to plan for and plan early" Kindhart said.

For Joyce Guillemot, traveling 10 hours from Kansas City to Chicago can be nerve racking.

"We just drive slower and watch what the weather is going to do," Guillemot said. "If it gets too bad, we'll find a motel and pull off. We'll take our time."

Kathy Bradford is traveling by her self this year, and says preparation gives her peace of mind.

"I'm good to go," Bradford said. "I have my cell phone, I have some extra water. I'm getting some extra food right now, so I'm good."

But for Guillemot, she has a travel companion of her own. "The dog keeps us awake some," Guillemot said.

Troopers urge all drivers and passenger to buckle up. So too will her four-legged friend.

"He has a harness on and we put a seat belt on," Guillemot said. "He just loves to ride."

For some drivers, the gas prices made it a lot easier on the wallet. While gas is up 30 cents a gallon from last year according to Gasbuddy.com, drivers said they consider anything below $2.25 cheap. Some say they tried to travel last weekend and the ice made it impossible.

Another struggle for holiday travelers is tight budgets. Despite all that, some say they're glad they can still go see family.

"You kind of make the best of it," Alizabeth Lawton said. "Sometimes the end of the year, is the hardest part of the year for everybody anyways. So Christmas is kind of tight for everybody. So this is just special right here."

Kindhart said it is important to plan ahead if you're traveling. He recommended having a set of jumper cables, blankets and food and water in case you are have car trouble and are stranded.

You can find area road conditions here.