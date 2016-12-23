Illinois DES employees asking why they weren't paid

Illinois state employees who work for the Employment Security department felt like the Grinch stole Christmas on Friday.

Employees said they were expecting to get paid Friday. But, nothing was in their accounts that morning.

The Illinois Comptroller's office said IDES employees shouldn't have been paid Friday because the department's next scheduled payday wasn't until Dec. 27.

"The IDES mistakenly put the wrong date on their website, so employees thought they were getting paychecks today," spokesperson Abdon Pallasch said on the phone.

IDES spokesman Bob Gough released the following statement: