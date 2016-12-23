Illinois DES employees asking why they weren't paid - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois DES employees asking why they weren't paid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois state employees who work for the Employment Security department felt like the Grinch stole Christmas on Friday.

Employees said they were expecting to get paid Friday. But, nothing was in their accounts that morning.

The Illinois Comptroller's office said IDES employees shouldn't have been paid Friday because the department's next scheduled payday wasn't until Dec. 27.

"The IDES mistakenly put the wrong date on their website, so employees thought they were getting paychecks today," spokesperson Abdon Pallasch said on the phone. 

IDES spokesman Bob Gough released the following statement:

IDES would typically expect payroll to be received today. In preparation, the department submitted all payroll vouchers to the Comptroller's Office on time and in full. However, we have learned the Comptroller intended to complete payroll processing on Tuesday, December 27 and closed their office today, December 23rd. We are now in contact with Comptroller staff and working to see if they can process payroll today as most employees expected. If they cannot, we have been assured payroll will be completed on Tuesday, December 27th.

