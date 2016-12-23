Local scouts picking up Christmas trees - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local scouts picking up Christmas trees

By Travis Sloan
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local scouts will again pick up your old Christmas tree in Quincy after the holidays.

The kids are with Cub Scout Pack #1. They will pick up the trees on Jan. 7 beginning at 8 a.m.

The cost is $10 per tree.

Residents need to schedule a pickup by calling 217-222-6247. They're asked to leave their name, address and any special directions.

This will be the only day trees will be picked up.

Call Joe Henning at 217-222-6247 with any questions.

