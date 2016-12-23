Health officials urge safe food handling

Chances are the next few days will involve at least one holiday feast for people in the Tri-States.

Officials at the Adams County Health Department are reminded the public to remember food safety. The traditional Christmas meal can contain salmonella and other bacteria that can cause illness if the food isn't cooked correctly.

Health officials said cooking food to the proper temperature, and keeping it there, is important. Also, keeping surfaces clean of meat juices is very important to avoid cross-contamination.

"Wash hands, wash hands, wash hands," Environmental Health Sanitarian Josh Johnson said. "As far as, that's what we tell people every day when we do food inspections."

Johnson said that goes for home cooking too.

"So, it's no different than when you're cooking food at home," Johnson said. "I would sat the other major problem - problem two is the leftovers. And you know, making sure we're re-heating those the proper way. And you know, the third, the third major thing would be, you know, cooling them down afterwards."

And when it comes to those leftovers, make sure the containers you use match the size of the food you're storing. A small amount of food in a large container can make it easier for bacteria to grow.

Health officials said following just a few simple steps can help keep everyone safe over the holidays.