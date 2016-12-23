WGEM Sportscenter celebrates Festivus

A Festivus pole made famous by the former NBC sitcom Seinfeld.

Happy Festivus to all of you Seinfeld fans out there.

The guys at WGEM SportsCenter celebrated the non-commercial holiday Friday morning with their 11th annual Festivus radio show.

Callers shared their favorite Seinfeld quotes, like "Serenity Now!...Insanity Later!"

Listeners also took part in the "Airing of Grievances"...one of the traditional Festivus actives.

"We twist it a little bit to where we make it the grievances for the sports world," host Josh Houchins said. "People have been sending in, texting and tweeting in their grievances for the sports world. Sometimes it's their own team as well, so we've had some fun with that."

Congratulations to Ryan Kappner of Quincy. He took home the Festivus grand prize--scripts from the show signed by Jerry Seinfeld.

WGEM SportsCenter airs weekdays from 7-9 a.m. on WGEM Sports Radio AM-1440 and FM-98-9.