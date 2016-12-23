Woman strikes patrol vehicle, asks police to shoot her

A Shelbina, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday night after striking a patrol vehicle, according to police.

The Shelbina Police Department, in a news release, said an officer was "met head-on" by a vehicle just after 10 p.m. on Business Loop 36. It said the officer avoided a collision and tried pull the vehicle over.

Police said that's when a pursuit began.

SPD said the driver, Olivia Lehenbauer, 40, then intentionally struck a marked patrol vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 36.

Police said Lehenbauer led authorities on several county roads in Shelby, Monroe and Marion counties.

Authorities said they caught up with Lehenbauer and when officers tried to arrest her, she refused to get out of the car and asked the officers to shoot her.

Lehenbauer was arrested on charges of felony resisting arrest, felony driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

Police said warrant requests to other county prosecutors would include resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.